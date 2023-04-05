Amazon sells Fire TV Stick and Co. at the spring offers at low prices

The Fire TV Stick, the Echo Dot and other Amazon devices are just before Easter significantly cheaper than usual. The popular devices also make great gifts. We show the best offers.

Are you still looking for a gift for Easter? Then we have a tip for you: The online giant Amazon is currently reducing its popular devices like the Fire TV Stickthe new Echo Dot or the test-winning e-book reader Kindle Paperwhite radical. Other shops are also following suit and are offering the devices at low prices. We have looked at the offers for you and show our recommendations here.

Easter Gift Ideas: The Best Amazon Device Deals

More Amazon devices at top prices

The compact surveillance camera Blink Outdoor is now on sale for just €59.99. Otherwise it costs 99.99 euros.

is now on sale for just €59.99. Otherwise it costs 99.99 euros. Saving energy made easy: With the Amazon Smart Plug WiFi socket turn lights, coffee makers and other devices on and off automatically. It is now on sale for less than 15 euros.

turn lights, coffee makers and other devices on and off automatically. It is now on sale for less than 15 euros. The Fire TV Cube (3rd generation) is on offer at a record low price. The fastest streaming media player from Amazon to date ensures fast, smooth streaming of films and series in 4K resolution with a lot of power and the latest WLAN technology.

(3rd generation) is on offer at a record low price. The fastest streaming media player from Amazon to date ensures fast, smooth streaming of films and series in 4K resolution with a lot of power and the latest WLAN technology. Tablet under 115 euros: The 10.1-inch tablet is fast and powerful Fire HD 10 from Amazon with 32 gigabytes of memory (expandable) and up to twelve hours of battery life.

Top-Deal im Detail: Fire TV Stick 4K

Upgrade the TV, stream your favorite films and view media libraries: the Fire TV Stick from Amazon can do all of that. It simply plugs into the TV’s HDMI port and then connects to the internet via WiFi. How to get access to Netflix in no time Amazon Prime Video (subscription required) as well as the media libraries of ARD, ZDF and other providers.

With the remote control you can easily start a film or radio station via voice control or search for content across apps. New to the models are the preset buttons that you can use to quickly access popular apps like Netflix and Disney+.

Which Fire TV Stick is the right one?

If you have a large TV with 4K resolution, it’s worth the extra cost Fire TV Stick 4K or to the more powerful 4K Max. Because only these models stream films in high quality. The classic stick and also that Fire TV Stick Lite show content in full HD. We recommend the 4K resolution version, even if you don’t have a 4K TV (yet).

The models do not differ when it comes to the basic functions. All sticks support Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa. The surface offers the same scope and the scope of delivery is also identical.