Amazon Spring Deals 2023: Secure a giant SSD hard drive from Samsung at a record price

More and more files are accumulating and the storage space on the PC is getting tight? At the start of the spring offers at Amazon, a Samsung SSD hard drive is available at a record low price. We show more Samsung deals.

With external hard drives you can expand the memory of your PC, laptop or tablet. SSDs are particularly fast and robust. Several thousand photos, videos and other files fit on the small devices.

At Amazon is the SSD hard drive T7 Portable from Samsung on offer. For less than 84 euros you get a terabyte of storage space. The model has never been so cheap! We take a closer look at the features of the hard drive. Save money today too Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. The cell phone now costs over 130 euros less than usual.

The best Samsung deals at Amazon’s Spring Deals

Top deal in detail: External SSD hard drive from Samsung

The external SSD hard drive from Samsung has a terabyte of storage. That means plenty of space for all your big data, your photos, videos and important documents. Collect your data on the SSD and tidy up your PC. With the compact dimensions of 85 by 57 by 8 millimeters and a weight of only 58 grams, the Portable T7 fits easily into a trouser pocket.

A big advantage of SSD hard drives is the lack of moving components inside. The hard drives are significantly more robust and the risk of data loss is lower than with hard drives with magnetic discs. For even more security, the Samsung device can be encrypted with a password if desired. According to the manufacturer, it can also withstand falls from a height of up to two meters.

With a read and write speed of up to 1,050 or 1,000 megabytes per second, the SSD is also very fast. An HDD, as installed in many older computers, only manages 120 megabytes per second.

The Samsung model has a powerful USB 3.2 Gen. 2 interface with a Type-C connection for data transfer. The Portable SSD T7 is compatible with PCs, Macs, Android devices, Smart TVs and game consoles with the two included USB cables, Type C to C and Type C to A.

That’s why the external hard drive from Samsung is worthwhile today