Amazon suspends sale of books about King Charles III’s cancer

MIAMI.- The platform Amazon suspended the sale of a series of books linked to the diagnosis of cancer of the king Charles III . It is presumed that the volumes were created with artificial intelligence (AI), and Buckingham Palace denounced that the information they possess is false.

Monarchy sources alleged to Mail on Sunday that any material that speculates about the king’s condition is inaccurate, in addition to being intrusive and insensitive. According to the tabloid, the books claimed that Elizabeth II’s son suffers from prostate and skin cancer.

Likewise, they highlighted that Carlos III’s legal team is attentive to any defamation.

Although Buckingham Palace shared the king’s diagnosis and stated that it was the monarch himself who wanted to make it public, the institution did not reveal the type of cancer he suffers from.

Amazon’s response

After the controversy, the platform claimed that it removed the titles because it violated publication rules. Amazon pointed out that they constantly evaluate the pros and cons of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, a tool that has been questioned by members of the entertainment industry such as film and literature.

“While we allow AI-generated content, we do not allow AI-generated content that violates our content standards, including content that creates a disappointing customer experience,” reads a statement issued by Amazon.

According to The Telegraph, the books were written by anonymous authors and self-published on the e-commerce website.

One of the titles is The king’s battle: Charles III and his fight against canceran alleged biography of the king that was added to the Amazon catalog on February 5, the day the sovereign’s illness was announced.

Health of Charles III

Upon news of the king’s suffering, the population of Great Britain as well as the international community expressed their support and good wishes. Given this, the monarch issued a statement of gratitude and assured that the words received are the greatest comfort and encouragement.

“It is equally heartwarming to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped raise public awareness and shed light on the work of all those organizations supporting cancer patients and their families across the UK and the world as a whole,” she said. in his statement.

“My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is even greater as a result of my personal experience,” he added.

King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, traveled to their estate at Sandringham in Norfolk at the weekend. However, on Monday they returned to London. It is presumed that her majesty had to receive a new cycle in her treatment against the malignant tumor.

After the diagnosis, it emerged that Charles III would step away from his public commitments, which will be assumed by his son, the Prince of Wales William, and his wife. However, he will remain in his role as head of state and will hold his weekly meetings with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak via telephone.