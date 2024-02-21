Amber Alert issued for 8-month-old Broward County baby

Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert Wednesday morning for an 8-month-old girl from Broward County.

According to authorities, Davie resident Amelia Martinez was last seen Tuesday in the 4900 block of Southwest 148th Avenue in Davie.

Davie police confirmed that Amelia was picked up around 1:40 p.m. at daycare. Little Hands in Learning by your father, Jacob Howard, and was delivered to a unknown person, possibly his mother, Arys Martinez.

They said that both father like mother Their parental rights were terminated and Amelia is currently under custody of ChildNet.

No further details are known about why the girl cannot be with her parents.

FDLE researchers believe that Amelia is with Arys Martínez, 34, and they said they may be traveling in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200 or FDLE at 1-888-356-4774.

