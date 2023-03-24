Amber Rose Says She Has ‘No Beef’ With Former Best Friend Blac Chyna – Hollywood Life – Up News Info

See the gallery





“We don’t see you with Blac Chyna plus, » Julia Renard say when Pink Amber joins her and Niki Takech for the March 24 episode of the Spotify Original Series Forbidden Fruits with Julia Fox and Niki Takesh. Julia, 33, wanted to know what happened between Amber, 39, and Chyna, 34, since the two former BFFs weren’t hanging out anymore (while reminiscing about the time they wore matching looks covered in derogatory terms at the 2015 MTV Music Awards video.) “I think she was supportive of me and what I believe in,” Amber said, “but that was never her thing, and then we broke up — that’s All. »

“We’re just into different things,” Amber explained, “and that happens throughout life. Before anyone could take those comments as shade, Amber said that “there’s no beef” between her and Chyna. She also said there was “nothing specific that happened that made us stop talking,” adding that the friendship “just ran its course. That’s all. »

Amber and Chyna seemingly mended their fractured friendship in early 2020, nearly two years after they apparently stopped being friends. Chyna posted a photo of her back as she received a massage from a company that specializes in a “unique blend of massage that detoxifies the body and mind.” Amber reposted the photo on her IG, commenting, “Wow look at my daughter Chyna’s body from going to @thetoxla @thetoxnyc!!! I can’t wait to receive my treatment! However, it seems that even though things ended on a high note for Amber and Chyna, they most certainly have. ended.

Elsewhere in the Forbidden fruit episode, Julia and Amber compared their dating experiences Kanye « Ye » West. Amber explained that it seems her time with Ye, 45, still seems to follow her despite her split from the controversial rapper in 2010. “I’m not afraid of it because it’s a very big part of my life. story and how I became famous,” she said. “I think the funny thing is, I didn’t have anyone to turn to and say, ‘Okay, this happened to him, so it’s going to happen to me. I was the first; I was the girlfriend, and then all of a sudden, I was walking around alone, and the paparazzi were following me, alone, and I was like, “I’m not famous, he’s not with me.” You don’t have to follow me.

Amber opened up about how she recently spoke to Ye after 13 years apart and it was “so weird”. When Niki Takesh said that Ye might be a different person than he was when he dated Amber, Julia came up with an idea. “I have a theory that he’s always been the same, sort of, and it’s getting more and more extreme,” she said. “I feel like he always had really big dreams and always pushed the limits as much as he could, pushing the limits – like you’re telling the man ‘no’, he would find a way to get “yes”. .’”

“I think he was always that person,” added Amber. “I can tell he was very similar when we were together. … I certainly can’t make excuses for any of the things he says because I don’t agree with them.

