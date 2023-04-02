Amel Wahby returns to the front of the stage, she announces a new album to come

Amel Wahby, the famous Algerian singer, has announced her return to the front of the artistic scene after several years of absence. Indeed, the return of Amel Wahby will be marked by a big surprise, to the delight of his fans.

To tell the truth, Amel Wahby had originally planned to make his big comeback in 2020, but it could not be done because of the Covid-19 pandemic which hit the whole world. However, she hasn’t given up hope and has been working hard to prepare for her comeback in 2022.

During the music show Late Show Music, presented by the famous host Riyad Aberkane, Amel Wahby revealed that she had launched two new sounds in 2022 to prepare for her long-awaited comeback. It is about “Khaliha Ala Allah” and “Around the Earth”. She also announced that her new album, which contains several modern songs, will be released this summer.

According to his words, the album will be accompanied by two clips. Indeed, fans are eager to find out what the Algerian singer has in store for them. Amel Wahby is known for her melodious songs which marked the adolescence of many young girls in Algeria and in the Arab world.

Amel Wahby gives more details about his next album

Algerian singer Amel Wahby gave more details about her upcoming album on the show “Zapping”. According to him, the album will include several modern songs, sung in Algerian, Egyptian and French. She also plans to release two clips to accompany the album and capture the attention of her audience, after a long period of absence.

It should be noted that Amel Wahby has been a popular singer in Algeria and the Arab world since 1997. Indeed, her soft voice marked the adolescence of Algerians. Among his famous songs are the two songs Chocolata and Lkhayala, performed in Egyptian. It should also be noted that Amel Wahby participated in an Algerian series “Babour Dzair” and another film “Dakirat Al Ahdat”.