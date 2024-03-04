American Airlines places mega order for 260 new planes

American Airlines ordered 85 A321neo aircraft from Airbus for a total list price, which has never been applied due to discounts granted, of more than $11 billion.

With this order, the number of A321s ordered from the European industrial giant rises to 219, of which 70 have already been delivered.

The 737 MAX10 as a favorite

On the other hand, the airline ordered 85 units of the largest version of the Boeing 737, the MAX-10, which is not yet certified, for a list price of more than $11.5 billion.

The contract also provides for the conversion of a previous order for 30 smaller MAX-8s to MAX-10s and purchase options for another 75 aircraft.

American Airlines already operates 59 737 MAXs and has another 71 on order.

The 737 MAX, Boeing’s flagship aircraft, suffered production problems in 2023 and the corollary was an incident on January 5 with an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 aircraft that lost a fuselage panel in mid-flight, without causing any casualties.

Dozens of planes of this model were grounded for three weeks and the US aviation regulator (FAA) launched an audit to control the manufacturer’s quality.

The 737 MAX 8 was involved in accidents in 2018 and 2019 that left 346 dead. This model could not fly for many months.

The 737 MAX-10 will be able to transport a maximum of 230 passengers over a distance of 5,740 kilometers compared to 244 passengers at 7,400 kilometers for the A321.

“These orders will continue to fuel our fleet with newer and more efficient aircraft,” said American Airlines CEO Robert Isom, quoted in the statements.

“Over the last decade we have invested heavily to modernize and simplify our fleet,” he added.

Brazil on the radar

The US airline also placed a firm order with Embraer for 90 E175s, a single-aisle aircraft with capacity for 76 passengers, for a list price of more than $7 billion, according to the Brazilian company.

The contract also includes purchase options for another 43 aircraft.

American decided to increase the range of comforts of these devices, with more premium and first class seats.

The American firm will increase its availability of premium seats by more than 20% by 2026.

Since 2014, American Airlines has purchased more than 600 aircraft and has 440 on order.

With air traffic increasing and builders inundated with orders, airlines are ordering planes years in advance.

Source: With information from AFP.