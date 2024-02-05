American porn actress who defends Palestine visits Iran

JERUSALEM.- A US porn actress who has defended the Palestinians on the internet during the war between Israel and Hamas I travel to Iran and visited the former American embassy in Tehran abandoned after the 1979 hostage crisis.

The visit of Whitney Wright to Iran, which keeps imprisoned Narges Mohammadi Nobel Peace Prize winner and women’s rights activist, drew harsh criticism for the repression of women in the country since the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in 2022 and the protests it sparked across the country.

Wright recorded herself touring Tehran, even though her work in pornography technically exposed her to criminal charges that could include the death penalty.

Wright did not respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press. But in comments on social media she described the former US embassy as a place she “HAD to visit.” The Revolutionary Guard, an Iranian paramilitary body, now runs a museum at the site.

portestas 1.jpg Women chant slogans and hold signs with the image of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died in the custody of Iranian authorities, during a demonstration denouncing her death by Iraqi and Iranian Kurds outside the UN offices in Arbil, the capital of Iran. SAFIN HAMED / AFP

Iranian students who supported Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini took over the complex after the Islamic Revolution of 1979. Embassy employees taken hostage were held for 444 days. A direct line can be drawn between that crisis and the current tensions between Tehran and Washington.

“I share never-before-seen museum exhibits,” Wright wrote on Instagram. “It is not support for the government.”

As a U.S. citizen born in Oklahoma City, Wright would need a visa for her visit. The Iranian delegation to the United Nations did not respond to questions about the actress’s trip.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman received a question about Wright during a press conference on Monday and responded that he had no information about her. Wright has shared pro-Palestinian information online, including material supporting armed struggle against Israel.

Immediate rejection reactions

Iranian actress Setareh Pesiani criticized the strict Iranian government for its imposition of the hijab, a headscarf that covers the hair, which led to the arrest and death of 22-year-old Amini.

“They punish the people of this country in different ways for removing their hijab but allow a porn actress to come here for tourism?!” Pesiani wrote on Instagram.

Masih Alinejad, a US-based activist who has experienced kidnapping and assassination attempts by Iran, also criticized Wright’s visit.

“We, the women of Iran, want to be Rosa Parks and not Whitney Wright,” wrote Alinejad, referring to the iconic American civil rights activist. “The real drivers of the war are the agents of the Islamic republic who execute you if you are true to yourself!”

Embed American porn star Whitney Wright is in Iran, my birth country, where women are killed for simply showing their hair and being true to themselves.

Whitney has published several photos on herself completely covered up on Instagram. On her post she called me a warmonger and tells… pic.twitter.com/MwBBsVorBJ — Masih Alinejad (@AlinejadMasih) February 4, 2024

In 2016, a British porn actress known as Candy Charms traveled to Iran, sparking immediate criticism. However, there was no media coverage of Wright’s visit inside Iran, a likely indication of the tight control over journalists in the country since the 2022 protests.

Regarding the Israeli war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Iranian state media has taken advantage of American support to criticize the United States and others who oppose the Iranian theocracy. So did Abdolreza Davari, media adviser to hardline former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

“Israel is absolutely evil and dirty,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in October. “We will support anyone who fights against Israel, even if that person is Mia Khalifa, a former porn star who has cleared her past of cruelty and corruption by openly supporting the oppressed Palestinian nation and combating Zionist crimes.”

When asked about Wright’s visit, the U.S. State Department told the AP in a statement that it has warned Americans to avoid traveling to Iran and “exercise additional caution due to the risk of wrongful detention.” Americans and people associated with the West may find themselves detained and convicted in secret trials and later used as bargaining chips in negotiations with Washington.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is a major driver of instability in the Middle East region and has been since 1979,” the State Department said. “If Iran was concerned about peace and stability in the Middle East region or the well-being of the people there, it would stop its support for terrorist organizations.”

Source: With information from AP