Amid rumors of apprehension, Pati Chapoy sent a crude indirect

The journalist is in legal proceedings against Gloria Trevi (Photo: Instagram/@chapoypati)

After having received an alleged arrest warrant against him, last Friday, March 17, 2023, patty chapoy reappeared on social media. And although the owner of windowing He did not make any statement on the legal matter, sent a hint addressed to their haters in a veiled way

It should be remembered that after the arrest warrant against the 73-year-old presenter was released, she received multiple attacks on the internet, but with this new statement the reporter makes her position on the matter clear.

In addition to the hint on the short message platform, Chapoy devoted himself to giving “Like” all the comments in support of his person. And it is that it was this Saturday, March 18, when the journalist she was upset by what has been said about her since the news of his alleged arrest warrant was released.

Chapoy recently shared his meeting with his colleague Maxine Woodside (Photo Instagram: @maxwoodside)

And it is that given that the reason behind the alleged order was not specifiedSpeculation suggested that Chapoy would be in legal trouble with different artists and even with the Ministry of Finance.

That is why the popular host of Aztec TV She called “hurt, mediocre and envious” those who spoke ill of her and her “bad reputation.” It was through a retweet of a publication of Sergio Perezgrovas with which Chapoy defended himself.

“We all have a bad reputation in the mouth of a hurt, mediocre or envious person”, It is read in the text shared by the journalist, which was answered by some of her followers.

At the moment, Chapoy has not spoken directly about his alleged arrest warrant (Photo: Screenshot)

Regarding the alleged complaint, in the issuance of windowing Friday March 17 rumors about the motives were denied for which an arrest warrant would have been issued against Chapoy, but no further details were given.

In accordance with Daniel Bisognowho would also be linked to the order, on Monday, March 20 in the same program of Aztec TV The legal situation that involves him and the veteran entertainment journalist will be discussed “openly”.

Multiple comments on social networks ensure that Chapoy’s alleged apprehension would be linked to his “fat-phobic” comments to Yuridia (Photo: Instagram)

It should be remembered that it was through the Twitter account of journalist Arturo Ángel that on March 17 it was reported that the communicator obtained a provisional suspension for a possible arrest warrant that allegedly it would have turned against him, the same situation that links Bisogno, who would also have protected himself.

Chapoy and Bisogno filed an amparo before a judge in Mexico City, which was accepted, according to the reporter. “Last minute gossip. I inform you that the journalist Pati Chapoy obtained a provisional suspension against a possible arrest warrant or arrest, turned against him. He filed an amparo that a federal judge from CDMX has already accepted for processing.

According to Arturo Ángel, Chapoy would have informed a federal judge that he believes that a common court judge in CDMX would have issued an order to arrest her.

The journalist Arturo Ángel was the one who released the information (Screenshot: Arturo Ángel)

“The driver of windowing she told the federal judge that she believes that a common law judge in Mexico City issued an order against her to detain her. The federal judge has ordered that she be suspended while she investigates. On March 27, he will define whether or not to grant him the definitive suspension.

The journalist reported that until then the crimes for which the communicator would be accused were unknown. “I don’t know what crime is the one charged against @ChapoyPati. The available data does not indicate this. Remember that sometimes there are people who promote injunctions against orders that do not necessarily existbut other times yes. Sometimes they want to find out with that protection if the order exists, ”said the journalist on his Twitter account.