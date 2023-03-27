Amira Pocher in a rage because of children: education war because of figure skating star Tanja Szewczenko?

tz stars

Amira Pocher’s collar is bursting. The presenter cannot believe how many parents market their children online. Is she dishing out against Instagram mother Tanja Szewczenko?

Cologne – Amira Pocher (30) is a mother herself. With her husband Oliver she has two sons born in 2019 and 2020. However, hardly anything is known in public about the two youngest Roger offspring, even the names of their sons keep the moderator and the comedian top secret. Amira Pocher is all the more upset when other parents present their children on social networks.

Amira and Oliver Pocher fight for the personal rights of children

Oliver, who has three other children with ex-wife Sandy Meyer-Wölden, and Amira have been campaigning for the rights of children online for years. That parents show their offspring uncensored on Instagram, Facebook and Co. – an absolute no-go for the two. When Amira recently came across an Instagram profile whose content is all about a small child, the 30-year-old’s collar bursts.

“I just can’t keep my mouth shut,” she explains to her more than 946,000 Instagram followers, visibly angry. “I have to say something. I’m really tired of the stupidity, naivety and selfishness of these parents, but I’m not tired of talking about it,” continued Amira Pocher.

Is Amira Pocher upset about Instagram mom Tanja Szewczenko?

“How can it be, even from Instagram, that babies or toddlers are allowed to have Instagram accounts? Run by parents… Why is this allowed? It just sucks and I get so upset about it because I feel sorry for the children,” says the native Austrian. Amira does not reveal which accounts she means specifically, but it is reasonable to assume that she is referring to Tanja Szewczenko (45), among others.

The former figure skater has no problem presenting her three children online. Above all, the everyday life of the twins Leo and Luis (2) is extensively accompanied by the camera. On Tanja Szewczenko’s Instagram profile there are countless photos of her children, be it eating, playing, on the beach – privacy of the small children? None! When one of her sons recently escaped and mother Tanja panicked, that was also shared on Instagram.

Dangers of “sharing” Posting children’s photos or even videos on the Internet is much worse than many parents think. Of course, the parents only mean well when they post snapshots of their offspring in the social media. But so-called “sharing” is dangerous. Apart from the fact that children also have a right to privacy, the pictures can also fall into the wrong hands. Abuse by stalkers or pedophiles cannot be ruled out. Once online, there is no control over what happens to the photos or videos. (Source: utopia.de)

Even if Amira Pocher does not call Tanja by name – it is clear that the way she treats her children makes the presenter very angry. “Mothers who throw their children to the audience when they are sick, in diapers, while they are playing or sleeping: do you actually think about it sometimes? Sorry, I have no sympathy for that. Zero!” the “Prominent!” moderator gets upset.

Even if not on Instagram – Amira Pocher cannot tear herself away from her two sons either. As she now reveals, she cannot leave the two boys alone at all. Sources used: instagram.com/amirapocher; instagram.com/tanjaszewczenko; utopia.de