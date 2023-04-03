AMLO enlists ‘reminder’ to states for pensions

Mexico City.- During his private tour in Nayarit, President López Obrador warned that he will send a reminder to state governments that have not yet subscribed to the Welfare Pension Program for People with Disabilities.

The message was given by the first president in the event that was registered this Sunday at the Technological Institute of Tepic.

“We told governors and governors: you contribute 50 percent, the Federation the other 50 percent and now that it is universal for all the disabled,” he said in front of those present.

“In 14 states the state governments have already contributed, do not think that in all of them, we are going to give you your reminder, so that everyone in the country, but congratulations because here in Nayarit it is already universal.”

According to data from the Ministry of Well-being, the agreement is to grant two thousand 800 pesos every two months to people with intellectual, visual, psychosocial, motor and physical disabilities, as well as hearing disabilities in entities such as Baja California, Baja California Sur, Colima , Campeche, Mexico City, Chiapas, Guerrero, Nayarit, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tlaxcala, Puebla or Zacatecas.

In the same meeting this Sunday, President López Obrador also reported on the construction of the Tepic-Las Varas Highway, which would connect the state capital with the entity’s coast.

“It will be possible to travel from here from Tepic to the Coast in 45 minutes. They are very important investments, we are talking about 15 to 20 billion pesos in these highways,” he said.

In a video broadcast by President López Obrador, the promise of construction of a branch to Huajimic, the conservation of the Ruiz-Zacatecas Interstate Axis, and the first stage of labor on four one-way roads were also added this weekend. area where native peoples are.

Last Friday, the leader of the federal Executive was in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, and in Tijuana, Baja California, and yesterday he was in Sinaloa.