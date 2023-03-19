AMLO envisions energy self-sufficiency

CDMX.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured yesterday that, in 2024, Mexico will achieve energy self-sufficiency and will stop importing fuels from abroad.

“We have directed our resources and efforts to achieve food self-sufficiency and energy self-sufficiency.

“In the latter, we can ensure that oil sovereignty is being guaranteed. Next year we are not going to buy gasoline, diesel, or other oil products abroad, we are going to process all our raw materials,” he promised.

In front of a full Zócalo, during the commemoration of the 85th anniversary of the Oil Expropriation, the director of Pemex, Octavio Romero, assured that, at the end of this year, the oil company will have a production of 2 million barrels per day, which will allow it to achieve the fuel self-sufficiency.

“At the end of this Administration, with the six current refineries, Deer Park and the new Olmeca refinery, we will process 1 million 800 thousand barrels, which will allow us to achieve self-sufficiency in fuels,” he stated.

The Secretary of Energy, Rocío Nahle, disqualified the energy reform and described as “lazy” the decision of previous governments to bet on imports, instead of strengthening the National Refining System.

AMLO took advantage of his rally in the Zócalo to ask the “corcholatas” not to “zigzag” and avoid “half measures” in what he calls the transformation process of the Country.

And in the midst of tensions with the United States over the strategy to combat drug trafficking, the President warned that the Americans may threaten Mexico, but will never allow them to trample it.