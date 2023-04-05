AMLO proposed meeting in Cancun with Latin American leaders to curb inflation

Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the virtual meeting of the APALCI (Presidency)

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), led a meeting of the Alliance of Latin American and Caribbean Countries against Inflation (APALCI) virtually, where he proposed holding a meeting in Cancun, Quintana Roo, in order to establish agreements for the benefit of the most vulnerable population.

During the video call, in which the heads of state of Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Honduras, Venezuela and Saint Vincent and the Grenadites participated, the Mexican president proposed a meeting to be held on the next 6 and 7 May, in the Mexican coastal city.

Information in development…