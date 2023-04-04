AMLO reveals that he asked Xi Jinping for help against fentanyl trafficking

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that he sent a letter to his counterpart in China, Xi Jinpingrequesting your cooperation against trafficking in fentanyl, a powerful drug that has been wreaking havoc in the United States in recent years.

López Obrador explained that he sent the letter to his Chinese counterpart after meeting with US legislators who asked their government to do more against the illegal trafficking of this drug, part of which reaches the neighboring nation from Mexico, which receives it by sea. from Asia.

AMLO He explained that he asked Xi Jinping for help to control any shipment of fentanyl and detailed that in the letter he complained about the interference of Washington congressmen in Mexican internal affairs. In addition, he reiterated that the drug is not produced in his country.

In view of the statements of the Under Secretary of State for International Narcotics Affairs and Law Enforcement of the United States, Todd Robinsonthat Mexican cartels obtain fentanyl precursors illegally, largely from China, the Asian country assured last Friday that the accusation is unfounded and warned the United States to stop making irresponsible comments.

In a statement the chinese embassy In Mexico, he condemned the accusations and recalled that it is the first country in the world to control all types of fentanyl substances and chemical precursors.

He reported that since 2019, when the Chinese government put all kinds of fentanyl substances under control, smuggling of fentanyl substances between China and Mexico has never been found. He urged the US to stop fentanyl trafficking instead of blaming other countries.