AMLO rules out replicating “total peace” of Gustavo Petro in Colombia

The Mexican President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorruled out this Friday negotiating with drug traffickers so that they submit to justice, as the government of Colombia.

López Obrador closed the door to that possibility one day after the Colombian ambassador to Mexico, Álvaro Ninco Daza, defended the policy of “total peace” of the leftist president. Gustavo Petrowhich proposes to negotiate with all the illegal groups in his country.

Petro “is a great president, he is a colleague, a friend. We have very good relations with them, but they are different circumstances, he knows it (…). Experiences cannot be extrapolated,” said the mexican ruler in his daily press conference.

Among those differences, AMLO, acronym for the leftist president, evoked the border of almost 3,200 km and the close relations between Mexico and USAthe main consumer of drugs on the planet.

On Thursday, after participating in a business event in the city of Morelia (Michoacán state, center), the Colombian ambassador defended “total peace” as the only way for Colombia to overcome chronic violence.

“There is no other option because we have problems that put the existence of humanity at risk, such as the climate crisis, war, drug trafficking and crime (…). We need to deal with those agendas,” he told reporters.

The diplomat rejected that this is a way of capitulating to the illegal armed groups that operate in Colombiawhich include everything from guerrillas to powerful drug traffickers linked to the mexican cartels.

“Colombia comes from throwing in the towel and submitting to those groups through governments that helped the drug-State; Mexico too, and I’m not saying it but a sentence from a court of NY. We are changing that,” she said.

He was referring to the decision of an American jury that on February 21 found guilty of drug trafficking Genaro Garcia LunaSecretary of Security of Mexico during the government of conservative President Felipe Calderón (2006-2012).

Criticism against López Obrador’s anti-drug policy has multiplied in recent weeks from the US Congress, where Republicans in particular denounce the president’s alleged inertia against the cartels.

Under the slogan “hugs, not bullets”, the president defends an approach that reduces poverty as a breeding ground for drug trafficking.

Mexico is involved in a spiral of violence that has left some 350,000 dead since calderon declared war on the cartels with the participation of the military.

rrg