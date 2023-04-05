AMLO sends a letter to Xi Jinping: He asks him to control shipments of fentanyl to Mexico

A few days ago, AMLO asked the medical community to stop using fentanyl. Now, it seems that he wants to nip the issue at the root, and he does asking Chinese President Xi Jinping to have more control over the export of the chemical… and other things.

“It would be invaluable support to have information on who imports this substance, in what quantity, on which vessels, when does it leave Chinese ports, to which Mexican ports it arrives at and the specific type of substance”, indicates AMLO in the letter addressed to Xin Jinping.

Chinese President Xi Jinping / Photo: Getty Images.

Before making such a request, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) let himself go with his list of regrets for the way the United States has treated his government because of trafficking in fentanyl… trafficking that the government accuses gringo, it is because of the little action against the cartels.

“Lately, In a fallacious and irresponsible way, some United States legislators have blamed Mexico for the misfortune suffered in their country due to the consumption of fentanyl; They have even gone so far as to say that if we do not stop the drug gangs that operate in Mexico (…) could present an initiative (…) for the United States armed forces to invade our territory”, Regrets AMLO.

En su carta a Xi Jinping, AMLO continues in the same way: he assures that the fentanyl addiction problem is unique to the United States, since in Mexico it is a drug that is rarely consumed. But how about produced? no, neither: “According to available information, it is produced in Asia and is freely sold for export to Canada, the United States and our country.”

AMLO assures the Chinese president that Mexico has done everything it can to stop the illegal trafficking of fentanyl to the United States…however, despite the fact that 30% of the total that gringos consume comes from our country, several politicians from there are still hard on it and give it a call to the Armed Forces.

AMLO’s message on the legalization of marijuana in the NBA / Photo: Getty

“TThese approaches are in themselves a lack of respect and an unacceptable threat to our sovereignty (…) (for this reason) We come to you, President Xi Jinping, not to ask for your support in the face of these rude threats, but to ask that for humanitarian reasons you help us control the shipments of fentanyl”, concludes AMLO.

So far, the Chinese president has not responded to President López Obrador’s request.

It may interest you