Among the three largest flower exporters in the world

MIAMI – Thanks to the coordinated work between the government agency ProColombia and the country’s business association, during 2023, Colombia reaffirmed its position as one of the main world exporters of flowers.

Colombian flower exports in 2023 amounted to 2,096 million dollars, a growth of 2% compared to 2022, according to DANE figures.

In 2022, Colombia positioned itself as the second largest exporter of flowers and the first in carnations, standing out for its wide floral diversity, with 1,600 varieties and 60 different species, according to Trademap.

USA as the main destination

The United States consolidated itself as the main destination, with 79% of Colombian flower exports and a value of $1,661 million dollars, followed by Canada with $67.7 million (3%), the United Kingdom with $64.5 million (3 %), Netherlands $55.7 (2.7%) and Japan with $47.1 (2%).

About 90% of the roses and other flowers sold in the month of love arrive at Miami International Airport, according to a Customs report. They arrive on hundreds of flights on their way to flower shops and supermarkets in the United States and Canada. In other words, about 18,000 tons of flowers pass through Miami.

“This season we brought around 460 million flowers from Ecuador and Colombia,” said the vice president of Avianca Cargo, Diogo Elías, at a press conference in Miami.

The most abundant flowers transported by the airline have been roses and carnations from Bogotá; hydrangeas and varieties of chrysanthemums from Medellín; and roses, carnations and gypsophila from Quito, Avianca said in a statement.

As of February 8, specialists from the United States Department of Agriculture had processed some 832 million cut flowers, inspected 75,000 samples and intercepted 1,100 plant pests. During the same time last year, specialists processed more than 861 million flower stems, which allowed 932 interceptions.

Jobs and women

Among the products most in demand by the US market are flowers and buds for bouquets, roses, pompoms and carnations, hydrangeas, among others.

The flower sector in Colombia generates around 200,000 jobs, of which 60% are occupied by women.

The Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day seasons represent key moments for this sector, in which Colombian companies concentrate their efforts.

One of them is Karen Lorena Ortegón, CEO of Yakaren. “Of our international market, 80% of exports are directed to the United States and the other 20% between Europe and Asia. ProColombia has helped us a lot. Their support throughout the entire process has been very important and their invitations to fairs open many doors to the international market.”

Carolina Novoa, Commercial Manager of Flores Silvestres, highlighted that “ProColombia has always been a great ally in our export process. We have participated in several business fairs where we have obtained contacts and alliances that have helped us grow. In addition, ProColombia has given us the opportunity to make visits and commercial agendas in countries of interest. We made a tour of the United Kingdom, in which we created strong alliances for export, in addition to visits to Argentina and Uruguay, which make up our main markets.”

More than 50% of the flowers exported by Colombia have the Florverde Sustainable Flowers certification, a strategy that promotes responsible practices within the industry.

“The commitment and collaboration between the actors in the sector have paved the way for our Colombian flowers to position themselves in the international market. And we continue to join forces to increase the marketing of Colombian products,” said Carmen Caballero, president of ProColombia.

According to the Ceniflores academy, Colombia has 1,600 varieties of flowers and 60 different species.

ProColombia and its business drive

ProColombia has several programs and strategies to help Colombian entrepreneurs export.

Among them are the Internationalization Factories, which is an initiative that seeks to increase non-mining energy exports, promote export culture and expand the export business network.

On the other hand, it also has spaces such as Futurexpo, meetings to boost non-mining sales abroad. These are summarized in the export promotion of MSMEs; more territories contributing to exports (with special focus on municipalities with less than 200,000 inhabitants); more sales to Latin America and the Caribbean; more goods and services with added value to the outside, and support for economic units of differential population such as ethnic groups, women, youth, indigenous people and victims of the armed conflict.

In addition, they hold national Business Roundtables and international Macroroundtables to bring together the national export offer with international buyers and investors, under the roadmap of the Department of Commerce, Industry and Tourism.

