Ampel is planning a partner break after the birth: that is well known

Berlin.

Partners should be able to take paid time off after the birth of their child – traffic light plans at a glance.

The federal government plans to change the law. This is intended to enable employed partners to take paid leave for a period of ten working days immediately after the woman has given birth. According to the Family Ministry, the draft law is already in the departmental vote. The ARD capital studio had first reported on the plans. Minister Lisa Paus from the Greens introduced the draft. The exemption should be financed through a pay-as-you-go system.

Ampel plans to change the law: what the partner break means for parents

The birth of a child is a great challenge for parents. In most cases, the leave concerns the fathers. Until now, they had to take vacation or parental leave to look after the child and the mother. The planned change in law supports the desire of parents for a partnership-based division of tasks. The paid partner time-off should last up to ten working days.

Traffic light plan for partner breaks: who will benefit from this change in the law

The new bill The traffic light stipulates that working partners should be entitled to paid leave for a period of ten working days immediately after the woman has given birth. The exemption should also apply to single parents who can name another person from their environment instead of the second parent. The individual employers should not bear the costs for the partner exemption. A pay-as-you-go procedure is under discussion, but specific details are still unclear.

According to plans by the Minister for Family Affairs, the partner should be able to take paid time off after the birth (archive image). Photo: Thomas Gödde / FUNKE Photo Services













In their coalition agreement, the SPD, Greens and FDP had agreed on the plan for a paid two-week leave of absence for partners. The planned change in law does not come as a surprise – it is an implementation of the coalition agreement.





Partner time off after the birth: how the leave should be financed

The exemption for working partners is to be financed by a pay-as-you-go system. In general, this means: The costs are borne jointly by all members of a group or community.

Partner time off instead of parental leave or vacation: the advantages of the change in the law

The planned change in the law offers new parents several advantages. First, it enables working professionals partners paid leave after the birth of their child. In any case, mothers are paid paid leave for a certain period of time after childbirth due to the statutory rules on maternity leave. However, the change in the law makes it easier for the partner to take care of the child and the mother. In addition: The change in the law supports the wish of parents for a partnership-based division of tasks.

Another advantage: According to the Ministry for Family Affairs, single parents should also be able to take advantage of the partner time-out. It is planned that they can name another person instead of the second parent. These would then also be released for up to 10 working days and could Mutter support after birth. (with dpa)

Capital Inside by Jörg Quoos, editor-in-chief of the FUNKE central editorial office Behind the scenes of politics – opinionated, exclusive, relevant.





your daily News Overview: Register here for the WAZ newsletter for free!





More articles from this category can be found here: Politics



