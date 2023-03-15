Ampel throws the real people’s representatives out of parliament – the AfD cheers

“Hello, Wolfgang Stefinger.” The likeable and eloquent CSU man clearly won his Munich constituency, outclassing his biggest competitor from the Greens with a whopping ten percent. And would still be kicked out of the Bundestag after three electoral terms if the election results were the same as in 2021. “Mr. Stefinger, what do you think of that?”

CSU man railed against traffic light plan

“This is an attack on direct democracy,” the deputy railed. And indeed: It is very special that the new traffic light electoral law – you can call it that because the Union refuses to take part in it – leads to what sociologists would probably call a “representation gap”. What does that mean?

The CSU railed most violently against the new traffic light project because it would make the Christian Socialists the biggest victim. Because the CSU directly won 45 of 46 Bundestag constituencies in free and secret elections in Bavaria. This success makes it the last real people’s party in Germany, which used to be the SPD. But the times when it was enough to put up a red broomstick for elections in the Ruhr area have passed at the latest with the end of the last coal mine.

“It hurts democracy”

The CSU not only got 45 mandates directly, but also 34.1 percent with a second vote. What do you get if you apply the electoral law draft of the traffic light parties to Bavaria? Then the CSU should only send as many MPs to Berlin as it has won seats through the second votes: 34 seats. Eleven Christian Socialists would not get a mandate, namely those who would have done relatively poorly among all CSU candidates, including Wolfgang Stefinger, although he won his constituency. “How does it feel to be a victim, Mr. Stefinger?”

“It is not about me. If the voters didn’t want me anymore, I would have to and could live with it. But gaining the trust of the majority of the people in my constituency and still not getting a mandate damages democracy.” And why, Mr. Stefinger? “If you experience in an election that your vote doesn’t count at all, what does that do to you? Will you ever vote again after this disenfranchisement?”

In the end, it comes down to the fact that there are more parliamentarians elected via the list than directly elected by the people in the Bundestag. But, Mr. Stefinger, what’s wrong with that? We are faced with a taboo here. Because anyone who has been in the political business long enough knows that there are two classes of MPs.

List candidates do not have to be close to the people

Stefinger speaks plainly: “Anyone who is elected via the list does not have to be close to the citizens. Those who are directly elected, on the other hand, are.” Members of the list “are very dependent on their party; by the goodwill of their party leader and delegates at a party congress. Because without their backing, they won’t get a secure place on the list and a ticket to the Bundestag.” But, “Mr. Stefinger – many candidates stand in a constituency and can be secured on the list?”

“I didn’t do it,” replies the CSU man. Stefinger did not stand for his party’s list of candidates at a Christian Social party conference in the last two federal elections. Either elected by the people or not, that was his motto. All or nothing. “I’ve always gone ‘all in’.” Something like that makes you free and independent – ​​also from your own party and its chairman.

You don’t necessarily have to be a rebel, but the basic feeling is different if you’ve dealt with 6,500 inquiries from citizens in the last four years and have celebrated over 50 Christmas parties every year in Advent. “And the citizens who didn’t vote for me are asked to represent their concerns, because you are my directly elected member of parliament.”

Wagenknecht would not be in parliament either

The CSU should not be interested in the traffic light’s planned abolition of the basic mandate clause, because the Left Party in particular will benefit from it. She only got 4.9 percent in the last federal election and Sahra Wagenknecht would not be in the Bundestag if two left-wing candidates in Berlin and one in Leipzig had not won their constituencies directly.

Alone – the CSU brought it – seen nationwide – then only to 5.2 percent. The five percent clause is therefore within sight. Three tenths of a percent less, and without a basic mandate clause, 40 to 45 directly elected MPs would suddenly not be in the Bundestag. “What do you think of that, Mr. Stefinger?” “That would be absurd,” replies the CSU man. “You can see that the whole system that the traffic light came up with isn’t logical.”

And for another reason too. The government has become bloated – more state secretaries, more “commissioners”, more expensive civil servant positions. What would lead to a “shift in power” with the electoral law reform of the traffic light, says Stefinger: “An inflated executive should be controlled by a smaller and more remote legislature – that’s crazy.” In return, at least the number of state secretaries and civil servants should be limited .

AfD applauds

The traffic light is getting unsolicited applause for its draft law from the AfD. How come, Mr. Stefinger? “What the traffic light is now proposing corresponds to what the AfD already proposed in the last election period.” That’s actually how one of its founders sees it. The traffic light has “written off” its draft law from the AfD, says Albrecht Glaser, and is pleased: “The AfD will achieve a parliamentary majority for the first time.” How do you comment on that, Mr. Stefinger?

“The traffic light should actually give us food for thought. Everyone knows that the AfD wants nothing good for democracy.” Last question: Will this traffic light law end up before the Federal Constitutional Court, Mr. Stefinger?

“It has to land in Karlsruhe.”