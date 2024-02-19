Amy Schumer responds to criticism of her swollen face and talks about her illness

Amy Schumer has become one of the protagonists of recent days after having attended Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show and The View. Two programs in which the actress seemed very comfortable, and where she was able to promote the second season of su serie, Life and Beth.

However, and to her surprise, many of her fans, instead of enjoying her appearance on television, focused on another aspect, on the performer’s physique, specifically on her face, causing endless comments about her on social media. social networks.

As could be seen, the actress had a more swollen face than usual, which caused many of the viewers of the programs to criticize her, and some of her followers to worry about her state of health.

suffers from endometriosis

A series of comments and criticisms to which the American actress herself has decided to respond: Thank you very much for your comments about my face! I have enjoyed them and speculation about my appearance like all women for almost 20 years.. And you are right, It’s more swollen than normal right now.

Related news

In addition, Amy Schumer wanted to take the opportunity to talk about the illness she suffers at 42 years old: I have endometriosis, an autoimmune disease that all women should know about.. There are medical and hormonal things going on in my body right now, but I’m fine.he added, and that is why his uterus and appendix were removed a few years ago.

Historically, women’s bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men’s. A woman does not need any excuse to justify her physical appearance and does not owe any explanation. But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self-love and acceptance of the skin you’re in.. Like any other woman or person, Some days I feel confident and sexy, and other days I want to put a bag over my head.. But I feel strong and beautiful, and very proud, the interpreter concluded in an Instagram post.