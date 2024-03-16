An 87-year-old single man on First Dates: I’m not getting laid, I really want to

One of the last episodes of First Dates left the date between Miguel and Manoli to remember. He, a lifelong fruiterer from Madrid, tried to do everything possible to show off his attractiveness to his date to the point of confusing it with his age. The men helped me how I dance and the women went crazy. I’m a dancer, what happens is that at my age… Now I’m 87he pronounced to the astonishment of his companion.

I don’t believe it, come on. How are you going to be 87 years old? I insisted on several occasions. To resolve the doubt, determined, Miguel took out his identity card. I was born in 1936, so I am 87 years old. I tell you the truth. If you love me, it’s when I’m 87 years old. “If not, you lose it,” he responded, displaying an unusual sense of humor.

Ms sobre ‘First Dates’ One of the singles in the format presented by Carlos Sobera received one of the humiliating gestures par excellence, although the meeting ended in a second date.

Lin shows on his social networks what the questionnaire consists of that all applicants to participate in Carlos Sobera’s program on Cuatro must complete.

The date had started earlier with a gift from Manoli: a bottle of olive oil from Jan, the city where she came from. What is this, coca? Miguel asked him, bringing up a joke that could have come out of the mouth of any average brother-in-law at the bar. I have quit smoking at 87 years old. You say it to anyone and they laugh, but don’t see the willpower. I have smoked for 71 years like a carter and I have not smoked for 15 days. So, if I can, I’ll go to the other, healthier neighborhood.he continued with his letter of introduction.

Both Miguel and Manoli were delighted with the direction their meeting was taking and not even the topic of sex derailed them completely. And it wouldn’t be because of the insistence he placed on her and the explicitness with which he expressed her desires. I’m not getting laid… With the desire that I have. Sex is never forgotten. If you have to get laid, you can get laid at any time, Told him. Manoli, 80 years old, had not had a relationship for two years. That goes little by little. A hug, a kiss, a hug may come, which is what we need.

Related news

The two wanted to continue getting to know each other despite the distance between Madrid and Jan and, as farewell, they started dancing a bolero by Julio Iglesias. There was still time for Manoli made a charge to Miguel and for one last pearl from him: If I get too close to you, it makes me…, she warned, unleashing the laughter of her date.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsAppwhere you will find all the sport in a single space: the current news of the day, the agenda with the latest news of the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, the opinion of the best AS brands, reports, videos, and some humor from time to time.