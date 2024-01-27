An alleged retired detective leaks Kurt Cobain’s autopsy

If there were any doubts about it, A post on Twitter would end up confirming what happened to Kurt Cobain almost thirty years agoin April 1994, when he died in the garage of his Seattle home.

And a man who claims to be a retired Los Angeles detective has published on X, the old Twitter, the singer’s autopsy report, where he reveals details of the musician’s suicide, who died from a gunshot.

Cobain, who passed away at just 27 years old, He had a gunshot wound that he would have shot himself to kill himself., since it was found in his garage along with a farewell note, pointing to suicide. This note was addressed to his imaginary friend, Boddah, and contained messages for his wife, fellow musician Courtney Love, and his daughter, Frances Bean.

New details

According to the report circulating online, published by this supposed retired detective from the sheriff from Los Angeles, the singer of Nirvana he shot himself with a shotgun.

Furthermore, an important mixture of drugs, including heroin and traces of Valium. It must be remembered that he had long struggled with heroin addiction and chronic depression in the years before his death.

However, by the laws of the state of Washington, Cobain’s autopsy report had never been officially published..