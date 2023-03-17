“An attack on democratic principles”: what the motion of censure filed by the RN contains

DOCUMENT BFMTV – The parliamentary group led by Marine Le Pen tabled a motion of censure against the government on Friday. Unlike the Liot motion, it is not cross-partisan.

After that of the group Libertés, Indépendants Outre-mer et Territoires (Liot), the National Rally in turn tabled this Friday afternoon a motion of censure in the National Assembly, in the hope of bringing down the government of Elisabeth Borne, after Thursday’s use of 49.3 to force through pension reform.

Unlike the Insoumis, who preferred to line up behind their independent colleagues to give the most weight to their approach, the elected representatives of the National Rally insisted on maintaining their own attempt at censorship.

While specifying, however, that they “will vote on all the motions presented”, in the words of the spokesperson for the RN group in the Assembly, MP Laure Lavalette. Because the motion of censure of the RN deputies is not cross-partisan, namely that it has not been co-signed by any other opposition group. It is therefore even less likely to succeed.

An “unfair and unnecessary” reform

The document unveiled this Friday by the National Rally, which BFMTV was able to consult, is brief. In practice, when a motion of censure is tabled, its authors are invited to present a counter-project to that of the government they intend to bring down.

Here, the RN deputies are content to evoke an “unfair and unnecessary” pension reform.

“While the French are massively demonstrating their opposition to this reform, the national representation has at no time been able to vote on this text which is, despite the legality of the process, a serious attack on democratic principles”, they continue. .

Then to conclude: “This is why we are tabling this motion of censure, so that this iniquitous reform is not adopted”.

Motions debated on Monday

As required by the regulations of the National Assembly, it is necessary to wait 48 hours, therefore Monday, for these two motions of censure to be debated and put to the vote in the hemicycle. At present, their chances of succeeding are more than uncertain.

Because even the motion of transpartisan censure tabled by the Liot group, co-signed by deputies from Nupes, will have to, to be voted, collect all the votes of the deputies of the left, of the RN, of the Liot group, but also a majority of LR deputies.

For the moment, only a handful of Republican deputies have confirmed that they will be part of a process of censure of the government. Party president Éric Ciotti told him on Thursday that in a group meeting, a majority of deputies had decided not to vote on a motion.