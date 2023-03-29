An Australian found a gold nugget worth $240,000 in the desert

An amateur gold digger in Australia He found a gigantic nugget, in the region of the Victorian gold fields, which could be worth $240,000. “I feel dizzy, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” said the man, who did not want to be named, noting that he originally thought there was only $20,000 worth of gold in the stone.

Between the two halves there are more than 200 thousand dollars.

The event occurred in an area of ​​the southern desert called “the golden triangle”, located between the towns of Bendigo, Ballarat and San Arnaud, a site recognized for the presence of gold more than 170 years ago. The owner of the company that valued this rock found in the heart of AustraliaDarren Kamp, revealed that the individual approached with the stone and asked him if there was “10 thousand dollars of gold inside”.

At first, he was skeptical of the large number of people who come to his store with “fool’s gold”, a material very similar to the original, but when he took it in his hands and felt the weight, he told him that “more than 10 thousand were 100 thousand”. “He told me that it was only half of the rock, that he had the rest at home,” said the company’s owner, who confessed that in his 43 years of inspecting gold in Australia he never saw “a specimen like that.”

The city of Bendigo is one of the points that make up “the golden triangle”.

Rocks of this style with this amount of gold “could be more common in 1850”, at the beginning of the gold rush in the region that brought hundreds of people to the heart of the oceanic desert. The gold, which once removed from the rock weighed 83 ounces, was found with a $1,200 machine, which is in the cheaper range of metal detectors.

a new fever

According to a report by the Victorian Geological Organization, there are at least 75 million ounces of undiscovered gold at the site, all scattered across hundreds of kilometers of desert, less than the 80 million that have already been discovered since the start of the Gold Rush”.

The Victoria desert was very important in the Australian gold rush.

According to Lynnie Hindle, president of the Bendigo branch of the Victorian Miners and Researchers Association, “The appearance of nuggets of this size is always accompanied by a renewed interest from people to discover more gold.”