An Australian television presenter and his partner, murdered by a police officer

Tragedy in Australia. Government authorities have confirmed the discovery of the bodies of Jesse Baird, a well-known local presenter, and his boyfriend, Luke Davies, who had been missing for more than a week. The mortal remains have been found on a private property, located in Bungonia, about 200 kilometers from Sydney, as announced Karen Webb, inspector leading this investigation. We are very sure we have located Luke and Jesse, he says, in the absence of official confirmation.

The couple was murdered at the hands of a police officer from the southeast of the country, Beau Lamarre., who turned himself in last Friday at a city police station to confess to the double murder. The origin of this crime could be an attack of jealousy on the part of the agent, given that he was the previous partner of the young manr. The accused murdered the couple with a firearm and rented a van to dispose of the mortal remains found.

A case of domestic violence

The investigation began last Wednesday when residents of the coastal town of Cronulla found some of his bloody belongings inside a trash can. The agents went to the presenter’s home, where they found a gun bullet and a pool of blood.

The van has also been found about 80 kilometers from the place where both bodies have been located. The Police rule out the possibility of a case of homophobia, given the sentimental connection of the presenter with the murderer, although everything indicates that it could be a case of domestic violence.

Jesse Baird was a well-known Australian presenter thanks to his constant appearances on Network 10 shows.one of the most watched chains in the country, while His partner worked as a steward on the Qantas airline.