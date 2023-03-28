An employee of Jorge Rial was denounced by More, his daughter, for abuse

After having denounced her ex, Facundo Ambrosioni for gender violence, More Rial was involved in a new scandal: she was caught stealing by the security cameras of a telephone business and was accused of theft by the Justice. After this bad moment, the daughter of Jorge Rialspoke to her followers on Instagram and implied that things would not have been like that and that she had not been arrested as stated.

This Monday, an unexpected piece of information was revealed by More, the daughter of the driver of “Argenzuela”, Jorge Rial. The influencer denounced a driver of her father for abusing her and this caused surprise in many. More’s lawyer, Alejandro Cipolla, spoke on the subject through his social networks.

As it became known, the daughter of Jorge Rial brought Pablo Mariano Báez, former driver of the journalist, whom he is accusing of sexually abusing her three times. TN Show had access to the letter of the summons for an investigation, which will take place on April 3 at 10 in the morning and the events reported occurred during 2016 when the defendant worked as a driver for the More Rial family. .

More Rial’s complaint.

In the program “A la Tarde”, which Karina Mazzocco hosts on América TV, they addressed this issue that has More Rial as its protagonist. “The important thing is that there is a complaint and give all the details, and just deal with it in the media. The case is in the National Criminal and Correctional Court number 28 and basically talks about three alleged occasions that Justice has to prove, ” began by informing Diego Esteves, one of the panelists.

On the other hand, Alejandro Cipolla, lawyer for More Rial, expressed himself through an Instagram story and said: “Today after several years of fighting, we were able to investigate the person who ruined @moreerial’s childhood, this abuser cannot be released, it is a pity that Justice does not do anything with child rapists,” referring to the complaint from the journalist’s daughter.

The story published by More Rial’s lawyer.

According to Cipolla in “A la Tarde”, the complaint was made in 2018, at which time Jorge Rial decompensated upon learning of this situation and fired his driver, and psychological tests took three years. This is why this dramatic situation that More Rial experienced with his father’s former driver recently came to light.

What did Luis Ventura say?

“Morena had a very important depressive moment, I was on the air, I was doing a program that Mariano Iúdica hosted in the morning and I received an image that shook me, the only thing I could say before leaving the studio was ‘I have a problem serious staff’ and I left”, began by saying Luis Ventura, a close friend of Jorge Rial for years and who is the godfather of Rocío, another of Rial’s daughters.

As he said, Morena told him things that “will die in him.” “Until Morena considers otherwise or if the father one day wants to know what I found, I can also tell him,” the journalist continued his story.