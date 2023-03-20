An important pursuer falls in the race to win the signing of Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is one of the best young players in the world and has been shining for both Borussia Dortmund and the England National Team lately in a superlative way. This has caused the best teams in the world to be looking to get their services and that does not surprise anyone.
The German outfit, who acquired the 19-year-old from Birmingham for €25m for the 2020/21 season, want a huge amount of money for this historic transfer, estimated to be around €140m. This means that only a few clubs are willing to pay this price for the English midfielder who is already the captain of the yellow team that leads the Bundesliga.
For months it was rumored that Liverpool was the leader, and the frontrunner, in the race to sign Bellingham but, according to the newspaper The Athleticthe Reds got out of the dispute for the player since Manchester City and Real Madrid, other interested parties, are willing to pay a lot of money to get the player who is dominating all the midfields in Germany.
In today’s football, Bellingham is one of the most promising players in the world alongside the talents of Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland who are taking all the spotlights for burning Ligue 1 and Premier League networks weekend after weekend. . The Englishman’s work is much less showy since he runs through, and dominates, the midfield like no one else but he also plays key roles in his own area as well as in the rival area, scoring goals and creating danger. An all-round player.