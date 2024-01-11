An iPhone that fell from a height of 5,000 meters from the crashed Alaska Airlines plane appears intact

And iPhone who fell on Friday, January 5, from 5,000 meters above sea level from the Alaska Airlines plane whose emergency door detached shortly after takeoff, was found on Sunday on the side of a road near Portland, Oregon. And there’s more: it worked.

Sean Bates reported on Twitter on January 7 that he had found an iPhone on the side of the road.

“It was still pretty clean, no scratches, under a bush”explained Bates, who indicated that since he did not have a screen lock, he opened it.

The device was in airplane mode, at half battery and opened in a baggage claim for Alaska Airlines flight ASA1282, the same one involved in Friday’s incident.

In response to those who have questioned the veracity of the discovery, Bates added a photograph in which it could be seen that When he found the phone, it had a part of the charger plug attached, probably broken by the speed at which the device was thrown from the aircraft.

Among the comments on his publication, an Internet user rescued one of the photos that have been published on social networks from inside the plane, and He pointed out the charging cable of a device belonging to a passenger sitting near the accident area, which could perhaps be the other part of the iPhone cable found.

“Thank you for your help. I would really like to meet you”Jennifer Homendy, director of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which is investigating the air incident, wrote on Twitter on Monday.

The NTSB confirmed that two phones have been found, although only one was working. The two devices are being reviewed and will be returned to their owners.

In addition to the two telephones and the emergency door itself (which was found in the yard of a house), a fuselage panel, a headrest, a seat back and even a tray were also sucked away.

Last Friday night an Alaska Airlines plane traveling from Portland to Ontario lost one of the emergency doors minutes after takeoff.

The accident forced an emergency landing and spread panic among the passengers.

Fortunately, None of the 174 passengers and six crew members on board the plane were injured.but some of his personal belongings were sucked through the large hole left by the falling door.

Following the accident, the Boeing 737 Max 9 have been grounded by the FAA until the agency is “convinced that they are safe.”

Alaska Airlines and United Airlines are the only two companies in the United States that use this type of aircraft.