An Iranian newspaper censors Georgina Rodriguez’s butt

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 39th birthday on February 5 surrounded by his closest family. The one from Madeira blew out the candles on a cake in two halves together with four of his five children and his partner, Georgina Rodríguez. Grateful for spending my 39th birthday in the best possible way: with my family and training again on the field, the Al-Nassr footballer wrote along with several images from the evening.

The family photo was nothing special. The three oldest ones – Cristiano, Georgina and Junior – are smiling at the camera and the three little ones – Eva, Mateo and Bella Esmeralda are waiting for the shrews. Only Alana Martina was missing, the first common biological daughter of the Portuguese and the model. However, the Iranian newspaper Hamshahr did not seem to like the natural version and decided to publish a retouched version.

The newspaper, written, edited and published by the Tehran city council, I blurred Georgina’s silhouette to prevent her butt from standing out.a part of the body that Jaca has always felt very proud of and that, in fact, stands out in many of her publications.

The situation, apparently, has not been foreign to the influencer. Citing a source very close to Georgina, The Sun newspaper has said that she was somewhat angry. She works hard for her body and is very proud of her curves. It just shows that the view of women in some parts of the world is distortedmanifest la anima.

Support from Europe

Related news

The activist for women’s rights and Belgian parliamentarian, Darya Safai, publicly denounced the actions of the Iranian regime towards Georgina Rodríguez. The Iranian regime’s press censors the butt of Georgina Rodríguez, Ronaldo’s wife. They publish an image in which they have removed a large part of her butt. This is exactly how they look at women, which is why they prefer to make them invisible under a veil, she wrote on her Twitter account.

An example of how sick Islamists are when it comes to the female body. The Iranian regime’s press is censoring the butt of Georgina Rodrguez, Ronaldo’s wife.

They publish a picture in which a large part of her bottom has been amateurishly removed. This is exactly how sick pic.twitter.com/M3PPfN0zVh — Darya Safai MP (@SafaiDarya) February 13, 2024

A line in which the actor of Iranian and British nationality Omid Djalili also positioned himself. They did not dare to force her to wear a veil when they arrived in Iran, so Ronaldo’s wife saw how her butt was censored in the newspapers.. Showing so little respect for women by publicly disfiguring them speaks volumes.