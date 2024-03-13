an organ as complex as it is essential

MIAMI. – The World Week of Brain It is celebrated from March 11 to 17. The anniversary began in 1996, in the United States, as an initiative of the Dana Alliance for Brain Initiatives. This seeks to raise awareness among the world’s population about the importance of brain health.

The brain is made up of three main units: The forebrain (or forebrain), the midbrain, and the hindbrain.

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, based in Maryland (USA), points out that the brain “is the most complex organ in the body.” body human. It is where intelligence is established, the senses are interpreted, body movements begin and behavior is controlled. “Sheltered in its shell of bone and bathed in a protective liquid, the brain is the source of all the qualities that define our humanity.”

In the deepest part of the brain there are structures that separate the spinal cord and the cerebral hemispheres: they not only determine the emotional state of each person, they also change perceptions and responses, and allow movements to be initiated without thinking.

Brain health

Brain health is conceived as the state of functioning of the brain in the cognitive, sensory, socio-emotional, behavioral and motor aspects and with which a person can develop their full potential during their life.

The World Health Organization (WHO) indicates that “the optimization of health brain has multiple benefits, such as reduced rates of many chronic diseases (neurological, mental, substance use and physical), as well as improved quality of life and multiple social and economic benefits, all of which contribute to a greater well-being and helps the progress of society”.

Among the recommendations for a healthy brain are several habits:

– Exercise physically and mentally.

– Follow a healthy and balanced Mediterranean diet.

– Have good stress management.

– Rest and sleep enough.

– Control vascular risk factors, including blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

– Avoid the consumption of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs.

Source: WHO/National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke/International Day Portal