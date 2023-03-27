“An osteopath was there”: Nagui confides that he was injured during the filming of his new entertainment with Bruno Guillon (VIDEO)

This Monday, March 27, Nagui and Bruno Guillon were the guests of Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine in C to you to talk about their new program. And the host of Do not forget the lyrics said he was injured during filming.
Viewers will find Nagui and Bruno Guillon this Saturday April 1 at the controls of a brand new entertainment on France 2: Your life in games. In this novel concept, participants will have to answer questions about their own life and successfully go through the different rounds of the game. For their part, the two presenters are not left out, since they will wet the jersey by also participating in physical tests which promise to be hilarious. The big winner of the show will have the opportunity to win up to 2,000 euros net per month for 10 years, a gain that could upset his daily life. Nagui and Bruno Guillon will be side by side in this new program, a great joy for the host of Each turn. “I live a magical story: as a kid, I loved Nagui as an animator and I am lucky today to have him among my close friends. He’s funny and brilliant, I love him deeply”, he confided to Tele-Leisure.
Nagui was injured on the set of France 2’s new entertainment
This Monday, March 27, Nagui and Bruno Guillon were Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine’s guests on the show C to you to promote this new show. They told some stories about Your life in games and unveiled the images of the first bonus which promises to be totally crazy. Moreover, during the filming of their new show, the two hosts took part in tests with the candidates, even if it means getting a huge fright as Nagui confided. “But did it really earn you an appointment with the osteopath after the recording, so much did you give?”asked the host.
“He manipulated me and put some vertebrae back in place…“
“Zero appointments! Immediately off the set! An osteopath was there. And he manipulated me and put some vertebrae back in place…“, explained Nagui. The host was very surprised that this anecdote was already known to the public, but in his corner, Bruno Guillon has a small idea of the person who was able to tell the backstage in preview. “But if ! Maybe I should have said it in an interview… I believe“, he replied, laughing.
