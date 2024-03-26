Ana Gabriel suffers respiratory problem in the middle of the concert

MIAMI.- Singer Ana Gabriel recently suffered a mishap concert : While offering a show at the Hermanos Serdán Stadium, Puebla, Mexico, the performer addressed the audience to ask for support from the attendees, because a flurry of ashes coming from the Popocatpetl volcano caused him to not be able to breathe.

“I ask for just a minute, from here you can see the ashes that we are breathing. I think this is the first or second time that I have left a stage to be able to oxygenate myself, it’s just a minute, I thank you for your understanding,” the artist expressed. 68 years old in the middle of the show, according to information reported in People in Spanish .

After receiving medical assistance, the performer of hits such as Simply friends, Who like you y Mi talismn She returned to the stage to continue, like any professional artist, the presentation.

Ana Gabriel thanks the fans and denies rumors

Likewise, Ana Gabriel spoke on the networks to talk about what happened.

“Although last night was difficult because of the ashes of Popo, my matchmaker, last night he got angry and sent a fumarole that almost left me without breathing, but once again we got ahead with all my strength.” team (team) and a server. Holding the hands of a Puebla public, understanding, loving and dedicated; Therefore, I say to Cancún: these took me from Puebla and brought me here with you, here to continue partying. #undeseomas #50aniversario #nomedigas #anagabriel #Cancun”, wrote the Moon of America in X on March 23.

Embed Although last night was difficult because of the Popo’s ashes, my Celestino got angry last night and sent a fumarole that almost left me without breathing, but once again my entire team and a servant got ahead holding the hands of a Puebla public, understanding, loving and delivered by pic.twitter.com/Xdu0WFuagl Ana Gabriel (@ANAGABRIELRL) March 24, 2024

This mishap brought speculation about Ana Gabriel’s future performances. Faced with the controversy, the businesswoman also clarified the misunderstandings.

“I didn’t leave the stage, I asked permission and told the audience that I needed to oxygenate because I was short of breath because I breathed Popo ashes. I left for a couple of minutes and returned to the stage with the understanding of the Puebla audience and we finished the show with dignity,” Ana Gabriel explained last Sunday.