Ana Mara Polo joins the campaign against sinus cancer

MIAMI.- Dr. Ana Mara Polo joined the campaign Big Wigs, from the Susan G. Komen organization, with the objective of raising awareness and raising funds for the advancement of research, education, treatment and early detection of cancer breast disease, a disease that currently affects one in nine Latinas in the United States.

We all think that breast cancer only affects older people; However, in recent years the statistics have increased for those young or under 40 years old. Taking into account that the fight against cancer is one of the causes closest to my heart and based on that important fact, I decided to join the Susan G. Komen organization to raise funds and educate our Hispanic community about the importance of realizing ourselves. our preventive checkups regardless of age,” said Dr. Polo, who has been a breast cancer survivor for more than 20 years, in a statement.

This initiative marks a significant step in the continuing battle against breast cancer, which remains one of the leading causes of death among Hispanic women, which is why Susan G. Komen offers a wide variety of informational resources, which are available in Spanish for the Latino community.

Those who wish to support Ana Mara Polo and join Susan G. Komen’s Big Wigs campaign until March 30, must enter secure.info-komen.org/site.

About Ana Mara Polo

Dr. Ana Mara Polo is recognized as one of the most influential and prestigious personalities within the Hispanic community. With more than 19 years in the industry, his program Case closednominated for a National Daytime Entertainment Emmy, is the most successful and longest-running court program on Spanish-language television.

Throughout her career, Polo has been awarded several awards, including the Mike Leland Award which honors individuals and organizations within the communications world that demonstrate humanitarian commitment.

During her 20-year career, she has been a spokesperson for important causes, starting with the fight against cancer, a disease of which she is a survivor: she is a Hispanic ambassador for the organization Stand Up to Cancer (United Against Cancer), she has collaborated with Human Rights, PETA Latino and When We All Vote.

The judge, who is also considered an influential figure within social networks, maintains a direct connection with the public and has 17 million likes on Facebook and 3.3 million followers on Instagram.

About Susan G. Komen

Susan G. Komen is the world’s leading breast cancer nonprofit, working to save lives and end this disease forever.

Komen has a comprehensive 360-degree approach to combat this disease on all fronts and support millions of people in the United States and beyond.

“We advocate for patients, advance research, improve access to high-quality care, provide direct support to patients, and empower people with trusted information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister , Susan G. Komen, who would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting people affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly seeking the cures of tomorrow,” the organization said.