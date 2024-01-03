Ana Mena remembers her hard beginnings: I have sung in bottles

Spanish Television was not wrong with its bet for the bells at the end of the year. After losing the audience leadership three years ago in favor of the expectation generated by Cristina Pedroche from Antena 3 with her popular New Year’s Eve dress, on this occasion La 1 closed the gap. The architects of this were the presenter Ramón García, the world soccer champion Jenny Hermoso and the singer Ana Mena.

The latter, one of the artists of the moment, as confirmed by the lists of the most listened to songs and the awards, recalled in an interview how hard she fought for success and how hard her beginnings were. I have sung in bottles where people turned around and didn’t even look at me. They were drinking and, of course, they preferred cundachunda to pophe tells the magazine Harpers Bazzar.

When she was born in Estepona in 1997, she did so without godparents or contacts in music to help her reach the top, so, sometimes, seeing the difficulties, she even considered giving up her dream. I have had moments of crying because the music is really hard. Aside from talent, the essential quality of success is being a tireless burden to endure the journey. It is a long-distance race: exciting, but very hard.

I don’t remember doing anything else, it’s my way of being me. When they didn’t open a door for me, I had to make a giant turn to open another one.he confesses to the publication, where he also remembers that at the beginning of his entire path he was not destined for pop, but Her dreams were to be a folklore.

And success came

A dream of music that, luckily for his thousands of followers, he never abandoned and, after emigrate to Italy to try to make his way there, he has brought her back to Spain, where triumphs with the album Bellodrama and sells out his concerts. 2023 has been the most important year of my career, he acknowledges.

And he points to his references: I have always admired that Britney Spears or that Christina Aguilera who hung themselves, did crazy things and left you with your mouth open. It’s true that it shows that we care about giving everything of ourselves. There is a panorama of girls with ambition, who are serving a lot on stage and I love it..

Already consolidated, she is clear about what she wants from her career. Maybe in another time I thought about making a song more aimed at the radio or TikTok, but now what I want is to make the music that comes to mind at the moment. That naturalness is transmitted and people can perceive it.