Ana Polvorosa and her famous Lore, Lore, Macu, Macu: I had a bad time

During the first years of life of the 21st century, one of the most successful series of Spanish comedy landed. His name was Ada and his legacy is still very present despite his ten years of absence. The life of the Garcíasa working class family living in the Madrid neighborhood of Esperanza Sur, gave eternal laughter to its millions of viewers. The fiction starring Carmen Mach introduced actors and actresses unknown to the Spanish audience. One of them was Ana Polvorosawho landed in the series at only 18 years old-

Lore It was the role I played. She was the neighborhood choni who stood out for the energy she showed every time she appeared. Con Mac (Pepa Rus) He designed a song that began as fictitious and ended up being played in discos and nightclubs. Lore, Lore, Macu, Macu It was a mass phenomenon that became established later, although its success caused her great discomfort in her daily life, as she recognized in the podcast Human Animals.

These were the beginnings of chonism

The actress opened the channel in the space presented by Ibai Vegan to share some anecdotes originated by this song. It was very unpleasant for her to have to listen to the Lore, Lore, Macu, Macu when she was partying with her friends. Some DJs did it on purpose because they knew she was there. I have experienced situations like that. I said, let’s see what I can cover myself with, where I can hide.. Sometimes it was coincidence. I was looking for something to hide.

This discomfort made her have a bad time. It’s just that I’m quite shy and I had a hard time. She has also met people who have been pleasantly surprised by the way she talks about her outside of filming. They have told me, but you don’t speak like her. They told me to speak like her. I told them that I didn’t speak like her because I’m Ana.. Despite everything, Polvorosa shows pride that she conveys thanks to her character. These were the beginnings of chonism. Something I am very proud of..