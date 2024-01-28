Ana Polvorosa remembers the teasing at school: They called me Pipi and Carrot

Ana Polvorosathe renowned actress who she gave life to Lore, the choni daughter of Carmen Machi in the fun series Adais of turned by the media on the occasion of the premiere of his new film, Anyone has a bad daywhere he is placed under the command of Eva Hache.

It was a very hard shoot, at night, in winter, with a lot of rain. I remember that double sensation of enjoying it, because the demand was beautiful, and the real suffering, which fortunately I was able to pour into the character, explains the actress to Harpers Bazaar about this latest experience in interpretation.

Although the interview also delves into her more personal side, before becoming a successful actress who, at 36 years old, has already been working non-stop for 23 years (Lies and fats, The cable girls, The Fortune with Alejandro Amenbar, Skins y The Mercy with Eduardo Casanova): At school they made fun of me. They called me Pipi and Carrot, but I quickly accepted my hair as something wonderful. It is an inheritance from my mother and my grandmother and a very powerful hallmark of identity, says Polvorosa, whose characteristic red hair makes her easily recognizable to the public.

A little ant at work

Now, far from school, he enjoys a success for which he recognizes that he has worked hard. It is true that I have been super constant and hardworking, very ant. In my family they attribute it to my sense of responsibility, says the actress, who admits to being self-conscious, despite her work: I have a very shy part, very introverted, that remains silent.

So shy that she doesn’t even want to hear about having a career parallel to acting as influencer: What I am looking for is the opposite of exposing myself on social networks. I choose to dedicate myself solely to the creative and not get lost in other paths.