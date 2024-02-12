Ana Rosa Quintana explodes against Antonio Tejado: There are people who take drugs who do not assault their relatives

An arrest within the framework of an operation against a gang of thieves who robbed homes has concluded by unmasking the alleged intellectual author of the coup in Mara del Monte’s house last August. Antonio Tejadothe singer’s nephew, is, presumably, the face: the judge has already decreed provisional prison, communicated and without bail.

The one who was the partner of María del Monte’s nephew, and with whom she has a daughter, wanted to show her support by pointing out that she is not in a good moment.

The case has monopolized all the talk shows on Monday morning and afternoon; Although everyone agrees, few are those who speak with the transparency and forcefulness with which the water of a waterfall breaks on the rocks.

One of them has been Ana Rosa Quintana. The format that leads, TardeAR, has issued some testimonies from Tejado in which he spoke of his particular descent into the hells of drugs and alcohol. And it is at this point that the journalist has harshly attacked the accused: Hell for his aunt and other people who have been robbed.

The television presenter’s complaint was, in reality, the statement that one can move the dark and never desirable world of addictions without this entailing, much less justifying, any type of crime. There are many people who take drugs, who drink, and do not dedicate themselves to raiding their relatives’ houses.the communicator briefly stated.

In addition, he empathized with the aunt of the alleged thief, to whom he sent a hug, knowing how bad it had been for him after the event. First there was the robbery, I spoke to her and María was traumatized because it was violent, they were gagged, tied up, threatened…expressed Ana Rosa who delved into the initial idea that that coup required information that very few could have, but that, when news like that arrives, it becomes practically impossible to connect the dots: Now that he finds out that the one who sent those guys to him was his nephew…he reflected, then sentenced: A pain.