Ana Solma, from The Island of Temptations, explains how she hid her pregnancy

Ana and Borja have become one of the most beloved couples in the seventh edition of The Island of Temptations. During their adventure on the Telecinco reality show, both were put to the test with their respective tempters; However, they managed to remain faithful to their love story, so the relationship was even more strengthened after the final bonfire. So much so that today They are already parents of their first child together, little Luca.

At the inauguration of her channel in Mtmad, Ana explains How did she manage to hide her pregnancy during these nine months to comply with the confidentiality contract? that they sign when embarking on Temptation Island. A document that prevents them from giving any kind of clue as to how their relationships evolve during the time the program is broadcast.

I have hidden it by not uploading it to networks. I have a job, at the end you are going to go shopping, I go to my parents’ house, I go out into the street… Obviously people see me, but with this paunch it is impossible to hide it, he begins by saying. It is worth remembering that Ana and Borja were photographed a few months ago walking down the street when the young woman’s incipient belly was already showing. I have tried not to go to places with a lot of people, it is the only thing I have tried to avoid. That and social networksade.

A desired pregnancy?

Ana and Borja left the Dominican Republic shouting from the rooftops that they wanted a child. No sooner said than done. The television station explains that she became pregnant a few days after returning to Spain, although it was not until some time later that she confirmed it with a test. I found out on July 12, 2023, a week before my thirtieth birthday. That same day I became a predictor and was shocked.reveals.

But how did the father find out? Borja didn’t know that I was going to become a predictor. He went to work and I went to the first pharmacy on my street. When I discovered the whole cake, I left the predictor on the dining room table and when it arrived, I had gone to work. He called me laughing and I didn’t understand anything. She told me: how strong! this is true? and kept laughing, says Ana. Borja was between not believing it and the emotion that could overcome him. He took it better than me because he had always had a lot of enthusiasm for children, he adds.

Related news

Pregnancy caught us at the best point of our lives. It was as soon as we returned from the island that we clarified everything that happened there. We were stronger than ever. I already know that I love Borja and that he loves me (…) We were very in love At that moment, we were not in a bad time, he concludes.

Luca, the chosen name

And life decided to reward us with you, Luca, with these words the couple confirms the name chosen for the little one who came into the world last February. However, all the details of the birth are unknown, although everything indicates that Ana will tell about it in future chapters of Mtmad.