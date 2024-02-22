Anas Duarte, the young woman who seeks to change the stereotypes of Polar Girl

MIAMI.- A sector of the fashion and brand marketing industry has considered reformulating the conventional concept of beauty feminine. Characteristics such as being thin, tall, long hair, a profiled face, among others, have been progressively distorted. And such is the case of a particular example that has gone viral on networks: the young Anas Duarte who dreams of being Polar Girl.

It all started with a post on Instagram in October 2023 in which the Venezuelan showed herself posing with the famous beer, which is part of the idiosyncrasy of the South American country.

“Because in the happiest moments of my life you have always been there: @polarpilsen. And what makes you a true Polar girl? #VisualizingPaMaterialize,” wrote Anas Duarte, who received more than 10 thousand likes on the social network .

a dream

But the receptivity of netizens did not stop there, and the graduate in Social Communication took advantage of this reach to continue betting on what is still her dream: to be the first Polar Girl with pronounced curves.

“I dream of being a Polar Girl and I want all platforms/universe to know it until a campaign proposal with the brand comes to me,” Duarte said on X (former Twitter) when showing a photo session with Pilsen beer.

“Hello, I am Anas Duarte and this is my casting to be Polar Girl 2024. I have the attitude, the seasoning and the desire to drink. I am also a Venezuelan woman who represents the Polar Girl,” the young woman emphasized in a video she made. from the Venezuelan coast.

The impact of the young Venezuelan

Both publications have added more than three million views and interactions. Reactions that were of interest to journalist Shirley Varnagy, who interviewed Anas Duarte today, February 22, to premiere the Crónicas de peso section on her radio program broadcast on Circuito Onda.

“Yesterday I saw many comments from people analyzing this issue at the marketing level and they said: ‘we don’t know if it’s a joke or not’, and to one of the millions of messages that have reached me I said: ‘it’s not a joke. You They’re really going to see me on my fence’; that is, I visualize it… the truth is that I did it with the intention that Polar would see me, but it turns out that it was all of Venezuela,” Duarte declared in said interview.

At the meeting, Varnagy brought up the premise mentioned at the beginning of this note: the conventional stereotypes of female beauty.

“That’s it, it’s telling a brand. I feel that part of the beginning of this message is that they can be, but I can too. One thing is not exclusive of another because I have seen many messages tell me that ‘you are’… So, it’s like I can also be on a fence with them and all the women who consume the product,” Anas pointed out.

“Indeed, exposing myself so much has been a work of years. I feel that beyond the brand, beyond the company, it is something that I hope that marketing in Venezuela – as an agency owner – will open their minds and understand that there is more here. profiles, that there are more talents, that there are more people than the same as always, that the same as always does their job well – and I applaud them -, but there are also other people who are different and I don’t want them to be one. disruptive and as if forced, no. I want it to happen naturally because, obviously, the negative comments there are people who are not prepared for this,” he added.

With this viralization on networks, which has awakened marketing analysis, it is worth asking if: Anas Duarte will be the new Polar Girl?