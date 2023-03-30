Anatel will create code 0304 to identify collector calls

In November last year, Anatel unanimously approved the use of code 0304 to identify telephone calls from collection companies.

Until then, this activity did not have a specific numerical code. With the change approved by the agency, calls must be identified with the prefix 0304 plus the rest of the phone number.

At the time, the entity explained that the novelty would take at least 240 days to take effect, due to the need for public consultation and time for companies to adapt.

Well, that deadline is about to expire and now, bodies representing these companies are concerned about the possible impacts that this measure may cause.

