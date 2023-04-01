Ancelotti confirms Brazilian interest

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has spoken publicly for the first time about the rumors surrounding his hiring as Brazil national team coach. At today’s press conference, the 63-year-old said: “I’m happy that Brazil want me. But you have to honor contracts and my situation is simple: I’ll stay as long as Madrid allows me.” Ancelotti’s contract in Madrid runs until 2024.

The Italian therefore wants to concentrate fully on his tasks at Real: “The rumors don’t surprise me. And they don’t worry me either. The only thing on my mind is that I want to stay at this club as long as possible. Everything else is very clear: I’ll stay as long as Real Madrid let me. We are doing very well, I feel affection. My environment is calm and so am I. There are still two months and we are in title hunt.” Blancos are currently in second place in La Liga and are still represented in both the national cup competition and the Champions League.

