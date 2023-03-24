And in the midst of a drought: They denounce the reform of the CDMX Water Law to benefit industries

Don’t you have to save it? Inhabitants denounce that the CDMX government promotes a reform to the local Water Law to mainly benefit industries in full drought.

They are members of the Coordination of Towns of Xochimilco who denounce that the capital government promotes a reform to the Water Law of the CDMX that It will mainly benefit the industries and not the residents of the capital..

Yes, it was through their social networks, like on his Twitter accountthat this organization denounced that This coming Thursday March 23a reform to the CDMX Water Law could be approved with which the delivery of this resource to the industrial, commercial and real estate sectors is facilitated… All this while experiencing a drought and scarcity in the capital of the country.

Illustrative photo: Pexels // They denounce the reform of the CDMX Water Law.

In this regard, they point out that in October of last year, the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, delivered several initiatives to change laws with which They seek to facilitate procedures or permits for businessmen in the real estate sector.

And yes, one of these initiatives included changes to the CDMX Water Law, in which the capital’s government, they explained, indicated that it was especially to facilitate procedures in order to “reactivate the economy”.

Photo: Cuartoscuro // They denounce the reform of the CDMX Water Law.

“In other words, an initiative for economic purposes to favor entrepreneurs who plan to start a new commercial project and that it was never intended to guarantee the human right to water or continuous supply for domestic consumption“read in his publication.

What will change with the proposal?

According to the Coordination of Towns of Xochimilco, with the current law, real estate companies have to ask SACMEX an opinion to assess the availability of water and the infrastructure to grant, deny or condition the connection of drinking water and drainage.

Photo: Cuartoscuro // They denounce the reform of the CDMX Water Law.

And although with this already benefits commercial projects, since permission is almost always given, with or without conditions, affecting the nearby inhabitants; With this change in the law, they ensure that instead of better regulating the granting of opinions, it is going to be preferred to eliminate the procedure.

And it is that according to this organization, with this reform they intend to create “feasibility polygons” and in these areas the business sector will not need the opinion of SACMEX, since there the connection of drinking water and drainage will always be granted, with no further requirement than making an online request.

ALERT.

Next Thursday, a reform to the CDMX Water Law could be approved, which facilitates the delivery of water to the industrial, commercial and real estate sectors, in a context of drought and scarcity that further puts the supply of drinking water at risk for the homes. pic.twitter.com/rJl7LraTbu — Coordination of Towns of Xochimilco. (@CPByCXochimilco) March 22, 2023

Worst? The Coordination of Towns of Xochimilco indicates that this initiative Eliminate the requirement to review the availability of water and infrastructure in areas where there are polygons.

For all this, The members of this organization who denounce the reform to the CDMX Water Law call for a mobilization to demand that its approval be stopped this coming Thursday.

They manage to stop the reform of the CDMX Water Law

The Coordination of Towns of Xochimilco reported on his Twitter account who managed to stop the reform of the CDMX Water Law, because after protests in front of the capital’s Chamber of Deputies, local legislators modified the initiative.

However, they warned that what now follows is open a discussion on a new water management model.

Foto: Pexels

And it is that although the capital’s Congress approved reforms to facilitate digital procedures for opening businesses, the activists managed to withdraw the point that proposed creating the controversial feasibility polygons.

