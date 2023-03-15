And suddenly Joe Biden breaks his biggest campaign promise

E-Mail

Wednesday, 03/15/2023, 17:46

Joe Biden ran as a climate candidate in the US presidential election campaign with a clear promise: no new drilling for oil and gas on state soil. Now, however, Biden has approved a controversial, gigantic oil project in the middle of the Alaskan wilderness. Is the President unleashing a “CO2 bomb” on the world, as critics fear?

The US government has approved a controversial oil exploration project in northern Alaska, despite clear criticism from environmentalists. The Interior Department on Monday gave the green light to US energy company Conoco Phillips to drill for oil at three locations in the federally owned National Petroleum Reserve of Alaska (NPRA). US President Joe Biden had promised during the 2020 presidential election campaign that he would not allow any new oil and gas production on federally owned land during his term in office. However, Alaskan lawmakers and other supporters of the so-called Willow Project had been pushing for government approval. The billion-euro project will bring thousands of jobs and contribute to the energy independence of the United States, it was said in justification. “A punch in the face” Conoco Phillips is expected to produce up to 180,000 barrels of oil per day from the new wells. CEO Ryan Lance hailed the Interior Department’s decision as “the right decision for Alaska and our nation.” A number of party friends, on the other hand, are appalled. The decision was “a slap in the face for many of us who support this administration,” said Democratic Congressman and environmental politician Jared Huffman from California.

Abigail Dillen of the environmental organization Earth Justice said the new project “directly undermines the new clean economy that the Biden administration has promised to advance.” The decision will thwart the US President’s climate goals, she added. Fear of the “climate doomsday CO2 bomb” In fact, the International Energy Agency (IEA) already stated in a 2021 study that no more new oil or gas projects must be developed if the world wants to be carbon neutral by 2050. The US Department of the Environment estimates that the project will emit about as many greenhouse gases as 70 coal-fired power plants by 2050. According to a statement by the environmental organization NRDC, the Willow project is a “climate doomsday CO2 bomb”. The indigenous population is not necessarily enthusiastic either. “While other state executives are reaping record profits, local residents are grappling with the damaging consequences of being surrounded by massive drilling operations,” said indigenous group Sovereign Iñupiat for a Living Arctic in a statement. . The true cost of the project is primarily “to the land, the animals and the people who are forced to breathe dirty air and drink dirty water.”

FOCUS online Earth – our new climate brand Climate change is THE task of the century. In order to play an active role in shaping it and to preserve the basis of life on our planet for future generations, we founded FOCUS online Earth. Read more about the new climate brand here. All FOCUS online Earth articles can be found here.