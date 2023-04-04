And the money for the transfer from Brey to Boca? The surprise of the leaders of Los Andes

“This afternoon, our president Omar Plaini together with Federico Bottero, treasurer of the club, were present at the Monte Grande branch of Banco Provincia,” Los Andes denounced in a statement that they shared with photos on their social networks.

The president of the club, Omar Plaini, and the treasurer Federico Bottero, affirmed that they found “an empty box” in a branch of Banco Provincia, where the money corresponding to the transfer of goalkeeper Leandro Brey should be, today in Boca Juniors.

“For the purpose of confirming and corroborating the statements of Victor Grosi, who together with his entire (outgoing) Board of Directors, had stated that the money corresponding to the transfer of Leandro Brey was kept in a safe deposit box in said place,” published the club on its official Twitter account.

“As you can already see (in the photo), the images speak for themselves. The box is completely empty,” the complaint adds. And he concludes: “We want to thank Héctor Busto, manager of the bank’s headquarters, for his kindness and concern with us.”