And then someone gets up and opens the window: weird name, touching film

“Only over my dead body,” says Karla (Iris Berben) to her doctor. The doctor has just told the Berliner that she only has a few weeks to live and that she should go to a hospice immediately. Karla is also not very impressed by dying care at home: “I didn’t even have someone to accompany me for life,” she says. For the hitherto strong and experienced woman, the incurable cancer means that her once so wild life – as a photographer of music bands – with many tours, joints and parties is finally over. She wants to remain alone in her large apartment and plans her gradual farewell there. At first she refused the help of the volunteer death helper Fred (Godehard Giese), who works full-time as a traffic planner. The drama with the unusually long title “And then someone gets up and opens the window” runs on Good Friday at 8:15 p.m. on the first.

Sparing dialogues and long looks

Karla changes her mind. And that’s where Fred’s son Phil (Claude Heinrich) comes in, a shy teenager with artistic ambitions – which Karla recognizes immediately, of course. In this way, he managed to get access to the terminally ill woman surprisingly quickly, and he was allowed to archive her concert photos for posterity. She thinks they’re just fleeting moments, but she’s glad they’re here to stay. Through Karla, Phil meets the kind-hearted student Rona (Zoë Valks). And little by little, a special friendship develops between Karla, Fred, Phil and Rona.

Iris Berben (72, “Das Unwort”) credibly plays a rather rugged woman who has no friends or family and has always lived independently and uncompromisingly – she always wanted to keep control of her life. Godehard Giese (50, “No one is with the calves”) is a soft-spoken man who is constantly trying to somehow get along with everyone – especially with his son, whom he is raising alone, but mostly with convenience food.

The shy young Phil is brilliantly played by Claude Heinrich (17, “We are then probably the relatives”) – his teenager has a great sense of poetry and a meatless diet, he likes poems by Rilke and also writes some himself (“Lost in Arizona” ).

Till Endemann (47, “In the Shadow of Fear – You Shall Not Lie”, on April 17 on ZDF) is responsible for directing the film. He relies on sparse dialogue and long looks that say a lot about the people. It’s not about euthanasia, it’s about preserving one’s dignity even and especially when dying and walking on one’s own initiative – which Karla is enabled to do here. The respect of others for their very clearly expressed wishes is also shown.

It is an important, wonderfully touching and sensitive film, full of humor and sadness, about being needed, about loneliness, friendship and gratitude in life. Until the – not only sad – end a window opens.