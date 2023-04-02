And to all this, how to change the time of your cell phone if it moved due to the time change?

If you were one of the lucky ones whose cell phone didn’t play a trick on you with the schedule change, what a raffle! But if on the contrary you suffered the morning of April 2 because your device was an hour ahead thinking that there is still summer schedulehere we tell you how to change the time on your cell phone

How to change the time on your cell phone / Photo: Pexels

Many cell phones were mistakenly advanced an hour due to daylight saving time

It happens that yes, this Sunday April 2 would have been the time change to which we were well accustomed. Daylight saving time would have started this Sundaybut remember that it was eliminated last year, although not in the whole country (here we tell you where it is kept), so it was no longer necessary advance the clock one hour.

However, many cell phones did advance automatically, causing chaos and even memes for the false time change. This may be because you have set daylight saving time automatically.

How to change the time on your cell phone / Photo: Pixabay

The same thing happened to some computers and even to certain applications. For that reason, it is that Many people wonder how to change the cell phone time to have it at the correct time.

If you are also wondering how to change the time on your cell phonecalm down, here We leave you some options that will surely serve you for it.

Do you want to know how to change the time on your cell phone? Wait, please confirm it’s wrong first

Many users assured that their cell phone did not take long to update to the correct time, others found the solution by turning their phone off and on. But if that doesn’t happen with your device and The hours go by and go by and your cell phone continues with summer timeHere are the options.

How to change the time on your cell phone / Photo: Pixabay

But before talking about how to change the time on your cell phone, First we recommend you go to pages like hora.mx for check what time it is and confirm if the time of your cell phone is wrong or not. Or you can just put on Google “what time is it” and the correct time.

If you confirm that the time of your cell phone is wrong And you do not know how to change the time to be at the right time, here you go.

Now yes, how to change the time of your cell phone if it was affected by the time change by mistake?

Ve a la Clock app and search settings or configuration. then go to Date and Time . Surely you will have activated the options of “Automatic time zone” o “Network provided date and time” .

and search then go to . Surely you will have activated the options of o . Disable both and so you can set the date and time manually or activate “Local time zone” as long as it does not appear to align with the summer schedule because that’s the problem.

or activate as long as it does not appear to align with the because that’s the problem. The option may not appear in the Clock application on your device. If this is the case, go to the application of Settings > General Administration > Date and Time and the same applies to the previous points.

How to change the time on your cell phone / Photo: Pixabay

Although it is said that only Android phones they were an hour ahead by mistake, it may have happened to users with iOS as well. If this is your case and you want to know how to change the time on your cell phoneyou can do it by entering Settings > General > Date and Time. Deactivate the option “Adjust automatically” and already You can change the time of your cell phone to the correct one.

