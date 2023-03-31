ANDA opens commercial agency in Santa Tecla

The Government continues to bring the services of the institutions closer to the population. These actions correspond to the transformation and modernization, of which the National Administration of Aqueducts and Sewers (ANDA) is the most innovative.

Today, the president of ANDA, Rubén Alemán, inaugurated the Santa Tecla commercial agency, which is located in the 1st. Oriente street and Dr. Manuel Gallardo avenue 1-2, in Paseo El Carmen, Santa Tecla.

“We are working to bring supply and quality, without forgetting, the attention to our customers. This will be one of the most visited agencies because it is located in a strategic place and covers a wide segment of users in the department of La Libertad”detailed the president of the autonomous.

New house in Santa Tecla Today we inaugurate the new facilities of our commercial agency located in Paseo El Carmen, the heart of the municipality. Thanks to the Deputy @SandraYaniraSV and the mayor @HenryFloresST for joining us at this important event. pic.twitter.com/TVm6D39HUy — Ruben Aleman (@RuAleman) March 31, 2023

Because it is located in a strategic place, it has the capacity to serve a wide segment of users from Santa Tecla and other areas such as: Ciudad Merliot, highway to Puerto de La Libertad and other neighboring municipalities such as Lourdes, Colón, Ciudad Arce, Sacacoyo. , among others.

The office hours of the Santa Tecla agency will be from Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., during this period personalized attention and response times will be offered timely to the more than 55 thousand users that the branch receives.

“We want them to feel at home, that all our users feel confident that they can come to the commercial agency and be attended to in the best way, and receive a prompt response to their needs” added German.

In the Santa Tecla commercial agency, users can carry out procedures such as: request for payment plans, change of meter, inspections and account statements, change of account holder, payment of services and service connection, update of information, among others. services provided by the autonomous.

Customer care and service is one of ANDA’s work axes and that are part of the quality leap to provide comprehensive solutions to users, fulfilling the mandate of President Bukele that the public can be better than the private.