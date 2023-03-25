Andrew Lloyd Webber mourns son Nicholas: stomach cancer at 43!

Musical legend Andrew Lloyd Webber (75, “Cats”, “Phantom of the Opera”) cries for his eldest son Nicholas († 43).

The star composer announced the sad news on Twitter on Saturday evening. He wrote: “I am devastated to announce that my beloved eldest son Nick passed away a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital. His whole family is gathered and we are all very sad.”

Just a few days ago – one day after his own 75th birthday – Webber announced in a video message that his son had been transferred to a hospice. Nicholas was seriously ill with stomach cancer and had also recently contracted pneumonia.

The family, Webber said, gathered there. In order to be able to be with his son – also a composer – the Briton had canceled the official premiere of his musical “Cinderella” in New York (in a new production entitled “Bad Cinderella”). He commented on the cancellation immediately before his son’s death: “I’m absolutely disappointed that I can’t be there, but my place is really here in England at the moment.” Tragic: At that point Webber believed his son had survived the pneumonia .

Nicholas was best known for his work on the BBC One series Love, Lies and Records, based on the book The Little Prince. Nicholas is Webber’s eldest son. He is from his marriage to his first wife Sarah Hugill, who is also the mother of older sister Imogen. In total, Andrew Lloyd Webber has five children.

(cbu)