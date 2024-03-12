Andrew Tate and his brother, arrested in Romania for sexual assault

He streamer British-American Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been arrested this Tuesday following a European arrest warrant issued by the United Kingdomwhere both are accused of sexual assaultas confirmed by the representative of the influencer.

The accusations date back to alleged crimes committed by the two brothers between 2012 and 2015.although both have categorically rejected the charges presented, according to information collected by the British television network BBC.

The Romanian Police have indicated that the arrest warrants for the two accused had been issued on Monday by the British authorities, which They are also accused of exploitation.

Andrew and Tristan have been taken to a court in Busquest, the capital of Romania, which has ordered them to remain 24 hours in preventive detention. However, his team has indicated that this is a measure that leaves the brothers deeply helpless and involves bringing back accusations that date back more than a decade.

The former kickboxer, who is in a Romanian prison, has publicly stated that he fears for his life.

They categorically reject all charges and express their utmost deep disappointment at the fact that the accusations have been brought up again without any evidence significant in this regard, Tate’s team said in a statement.

organized group

The Romanian Prosecutor’s Office also accuses both brothers of having formed an organized criminal group with which recruited, housed and forced women to create materials with pornographic content for later distribution.

With the help of the other arrested Romanians, The alleged criminal organization deceived women in the United States and the United Kingdom to take them to Romaniafeigning loving reciprocity and promising a marriage relationship.

Tate He had already been arrested in December 2022 in Bucharest along with his brother and two Romanian women accused in the same case. However, in March 2023 an appeals court ordered the release of the former boxer and his brother.

The court then rejected the proposal to extend the duration of the arrest preventive measure imposed against both brothers and the two Romanian citizens accused of having formed an organized criminal group.

Quin es Andrew Tate

The native of the United States, raised in England, is an ex-kickboxer professional. Currently works as an entrepreneur and social media content creatorwhere it has become one of the names best known and controversial of TikTok.

According to the Celebrity Net Worth website, Andrew Tate has a net worth of 20 million dollarsa result of his trajectory in the kickboxing and, especially, the businesses undertaken after his retirement from the rings.

Tate started his sports career in 2005, when he started boxing and kickboxing. Four years later, in 2009, it was established as International Sports Karate Association (ISKA) cruiserweight champion in Derby, England, and was ranked number one at his weight in Europe.

The man first rose to fame, outside of sports, when I appeared in Big Brotherin the 2016 season, in the United Kingdom, which ended in controversy for Tate, Well, he was expelled from reality after a video in which He was seen hitting a woman with a belt.