Android 14: which Motorola phones will NOT receive

O Android 14 is the next major update from Google, which promises to reach the general public in the second half of this year. Although there is a lot of expectation around the new operating system, it is important to remember that not all models on the market will receive the update. For example, if you have a Motorolacheck out this list with the models that must stay out this time.

Which Motorola phones will NOT get Android 14

The Moto G60, one of the best value for money in recent years, is one of the models that will not even see the color of Android 14

To find out what Motorola’s current update policy is, Oficina da Net interviewed Thiago Masuchette, Motorola’s head of product, who confirmed the company’s special care for sturdier models, such as those in the Moto Edge line. According to him, Motorola evaluates each device and takes into account several factors before deciding how many updates to offer. In practice, flagships receive two or three Android updates, while the Moto G line only receives a major update and the Moto E receives nothing, limited to security updates only.

We list below the models launched by Motorola from 2020 to now that should not receive Android 14:

Motorola Edge

Moto G

Moto E

Why won’t my phone receive Android 14?

Technically, most Android smartphones released in recent years support updates to the latest OS versions. However, each manufacturer adopts an update policy depending on the specifications of each model. Some manufacturers provide operating system updates for a longer period of time than others, but this varies from manufacturer to manufacturer.

What to expect from Android 14?

